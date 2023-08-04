NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. NuVasive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NuVasive Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 205,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,992. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.02.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

