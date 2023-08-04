NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,631,635,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 613,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

