NTV Asset Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,387. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $262.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

