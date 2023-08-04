NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,817. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

