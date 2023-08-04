NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

NOW Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,826. NOW has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in NOW by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

