NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NOV stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

