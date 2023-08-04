NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $20.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV opened at $20.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 433.0% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 58.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

