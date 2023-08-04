Northland Securities Raises Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $55.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of CAMT opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 14.0% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

