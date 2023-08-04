Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Symbotic in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

NASDAQ SYM traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -139.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

