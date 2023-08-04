NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $32.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 482,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,979. NMI has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 56.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NMI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NMI by 94.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 158,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NMI by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 10.7% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NMI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,177,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

