NiSource (NYSE:NI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. 1,497,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,644. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in NiSource by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,740,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 818,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,696,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

