Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.39

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $2.99. Nikola shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 49,717,826 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. TD Cowen lowered Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nikola by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Nikola by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,366,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,165 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

