NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.9% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

