Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 50%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 924,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average session volume of 58,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nexus Gold Trading Up 50.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

