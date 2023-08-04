NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,866,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $220,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. 9,116,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

