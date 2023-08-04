Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.85% of Nexstar Media Group worth $52,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.73. 318,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.86. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

