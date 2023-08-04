New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. CWM LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 59.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $152,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.