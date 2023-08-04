Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Releases Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Nevro updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nevro Trading Up 1.4 %

NVRO opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $735.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,037.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. Nevro has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $53.34.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

