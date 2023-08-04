Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,488,472 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $431.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

