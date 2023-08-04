Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 3.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $431.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,469. The company has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,443 shares of company stock worth $36,488,472 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

