NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NRDS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 1,867,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.79 million, a PE ratio of 979.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,838 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in NerdWallet by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NerdWallet by 183.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

