Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $18,113.76 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00205259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00050176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025970 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029559 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003384 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

