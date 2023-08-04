National Bankshares Raises Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

ELD opened at C$12.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.56.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6078244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

