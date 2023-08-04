National Bankshares Downgrades Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) to Sector Perform

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$93.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNQ. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.44.

CNQ stock traded up C$1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching C$81.39. 1,438,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,049. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$61.23 and a twelve month high of C$84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.80.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6185567 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total transaction of C$363,895.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

