Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

