Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 164.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 388,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 48,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.41. 32,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

