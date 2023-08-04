Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 164.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 388,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 48,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.41. 32,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.10.
Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Napco Security Technologies
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.