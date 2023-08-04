Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,100 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 6.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after purchasing an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.59. 7,240,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,826,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

