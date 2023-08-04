MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLNGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 68.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $237.99 million for the quarter. MultiPlan updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

MultiPlan Price Performance

Shares of MPLN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Report on MPLN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.