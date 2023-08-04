MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 68.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $237.99 million for the quarter. MultiPlan updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MPLN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

