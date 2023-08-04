Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.87, but opened at $12.77. Mueller Water Products shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 889,165 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MWA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 13.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.