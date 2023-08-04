MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) PT Raised to $196.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSA. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSA stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.18. 117,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $185.56.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,948 shares of company stock worth $2,485,741. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

