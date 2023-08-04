Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Raised by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 3.0% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,536,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,934,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. 960,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $35.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

