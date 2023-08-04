Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.40-$11.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.88 billion-$9.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.40-11.48 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.71. The stock had a trading volume of 787,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,265. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.92.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.