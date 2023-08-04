Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $320.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.29.

Shares of MSI traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.62. 460,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,124. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

