Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.71. 787,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.92. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

