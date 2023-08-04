Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $194.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $179.44 million, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L bought 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

