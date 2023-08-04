Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 304,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

