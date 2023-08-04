Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.19. The stock had a trading volume of 482,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,179. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $118.31 and a 1 year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

