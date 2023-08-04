Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMRX. Mizuho upgraded Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

IMRX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 17,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $298.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -1.04. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 15,934.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Immuneering by 56.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 23.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

