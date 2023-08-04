Morgan Stanley Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $89.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $72.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

