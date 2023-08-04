Morgan Stanley Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $23.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

Nevro Trading Up 1.0 %

NVRO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 673,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,483. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nevro has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $742.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,057.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Nevro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Stories

