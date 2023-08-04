Morgan Stanley Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $68.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

NYSE:K traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

