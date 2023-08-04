Morgan Stanley Increases Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $64.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,695. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,082 shares of company stock worth $1,527,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

