Morgan Stanley Cuts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,950

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,300 ($55.21) to GBX 3,950 ($50.71) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.38) in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($47.50) to GBX 2,850 ($36.59) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,300.00.

Shares of WZZZY remained flat at $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. Wizz Air has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

