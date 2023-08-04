Morgan Stanley Cuts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $54.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of RRR traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 1,642,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The company had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

