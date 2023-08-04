Morgan Advanced Materials plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.30 (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

MGAM opened at GBX 259.72 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05. The company has a market cap of £741.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.57. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 211 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.50 ($4.19).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($251,568.31). In other news, insider Pete Raby purchased 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,731 ($7,357.81). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($251,568.31). 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

