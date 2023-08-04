Moonbeam Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $158.26 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,078,538,132 coins and its circulating supply is 693,041,344 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

