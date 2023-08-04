Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $158.26 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,078,538,132 coins and its circulating supply is 693,041,344 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

