Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. 3,771,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,534. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

