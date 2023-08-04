Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNST stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.98. 7,112,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,824. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

