Monashee Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 146.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 43.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $156,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.09. 2,567,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,782. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.82 and its 200 day moving average is $208.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

